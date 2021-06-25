Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $56.06 million and approximately $329,272.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

