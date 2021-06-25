Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.18 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.18 million and $50,601.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

