ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $40,875.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.45. 50,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.50 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.