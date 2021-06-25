Sessia (KICKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $428,602.87

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $428,602.87 and approximately $24,852.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

