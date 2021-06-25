SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,930 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

