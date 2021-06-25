SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

