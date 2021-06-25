SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

