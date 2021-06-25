SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.91 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $5,763,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,987 shares of company stock worth $27,079,504. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

