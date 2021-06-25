SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,405 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 479.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

