SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,136 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.25 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

