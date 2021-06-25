SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

