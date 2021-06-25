SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.57

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.57 ($10.08) and last traded at €8.10 ($9.53), with a volume of 767163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.15 ($9.59).

SGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $990.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.52.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

