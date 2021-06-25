Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $856,542.51 and $109,450.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00595399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038792 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

