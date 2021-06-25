SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 18.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 61.2% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,227 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

