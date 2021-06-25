Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,463,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NNI remained flat at $$76.44 during midday trading on Friday. 176,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

