SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,995.47 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $97,995.47 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,824.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.45 or 0.05704527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.01426357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00398135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00124863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00611104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00387075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007492 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039067 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.