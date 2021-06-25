Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

STX stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £114.42 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

