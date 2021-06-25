Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

STX stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.42 million and a P/E ratio of -24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.92. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

