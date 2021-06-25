Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.81

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.81 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 74.66 ($0.98). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 70,632 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.81. The stock has a market cap of £37.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith acquired 900,720 shares of Shoe Zone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.