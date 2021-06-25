Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Shopify worth $259,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $28.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,450.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,738. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

