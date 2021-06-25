ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSTI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

