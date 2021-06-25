Showcase 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $191,885.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $686,516.63 and $191,885.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00159096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.21 or 0.99160303 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

