SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.20. 10,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 242,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock worth $5,894,833. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 141.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

