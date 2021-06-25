Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. 116,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,945. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

