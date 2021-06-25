Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

