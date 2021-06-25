Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and traded as low as C$3.90. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 33,600 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$643.91 million and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

