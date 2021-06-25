SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.20. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,631 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.79.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

