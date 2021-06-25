Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $25.92

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $26.72. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $763.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

