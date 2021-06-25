Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

