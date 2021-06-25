Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

