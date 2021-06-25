Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires New Stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 564,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.