Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,480,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FRWAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.