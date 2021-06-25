Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $2,083,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $1,236,000.

Get Slam alerts:

SLAMU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.