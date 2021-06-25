Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 800,000 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Gores Metropoulos II accounts for 1.4% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 1.60% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 79,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,444. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

