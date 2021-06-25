Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros accounts for 1.5% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

NASDAQ CRZNU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.