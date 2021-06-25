Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $11,636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000.

OTCMKTS:DCRNU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 35,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,823. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

