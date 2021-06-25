Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Shares of TBSAU stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 3,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

