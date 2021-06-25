Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

