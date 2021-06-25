Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

