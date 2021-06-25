Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,210,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AURCU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.