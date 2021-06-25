Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTPAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $100,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $200,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $200,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

