Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 508,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXRAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,275,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,925,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,463,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,694,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXRAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,369. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.