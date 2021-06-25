Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $796,000.

PLMIU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

