Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $1.99 Million in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPCU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ASPCU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

