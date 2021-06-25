Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $1 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,012,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $501,000.

OTCMKTS TSIBU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,346. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

