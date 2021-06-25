Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $12.05 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y makes up 2.2% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $13,594,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $10,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $7,530,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $6,074,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000.

NASDAQ RTPYU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 10,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,659. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

