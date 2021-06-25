Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $5.94 Million in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. TWO makes up 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 2.34% of TWO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 43,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,784. two has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

