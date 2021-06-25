Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $5.98 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I comprises about 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Shares of ANZUU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 5,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

