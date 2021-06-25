Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTPBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of GTPBU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.