Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $982,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CENHU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,591. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

